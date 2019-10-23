TRU takes a stand against academic cheating

On Oct 16, TRU joined institutions all over the world in taking a stand against academic cheating. This was done to stand in solidarity against the concerning issue as part of the International Day Against Contract Cheating.
To help encourage the student body to pledge their support to fight the growing problem,
TRU hosted an information session on Student Street in Old Main.
The session highlighted the importance of academic integrity from a “positive perspective” and provided students with information about the different support systems available on campus to assist them with their studies.
“We have noticed that we have seen an increase in academic integrity infractions. Those are things like cheating, plagiarism (and) academic misconduct,” Marian Anderberg, Director of Student Affairs told The Omega.
“So we wanted to get ahead of that and we just want to promote that students have the ability to complete their education in a really great and integrity-filled way.”
Anderberg added that they wanted students to understand that there are a variety of “authorized supports” available on campus that students can use for free.
“We want them to know that they’re here and they’re supported by us, they don’t have to go elsewhere (and) they don’t have to tap into or be exploited by some of these companies that are …really hustling them out of their money,” she explained.
Anderberg also noted that the library and the Writing Centre are just two of the free options available to students.
At the event itself, students were given the opportunity to write their names on whiteboards and pledge their support to increase academic honesty and integrity on campus.
“We want them to address this and make that pledge and say this is not something that they’re going to fall into,” Anderberg explained.
“The companies that are advertising on social media platforms are always digging into their pocketbook and we don’t want them to fall into that trap of having to pay for services we have freedom here. We want students to take advantage of it.”
When asked about the consequences of academic cheating if caught, Anderberg told The Omega that the institution looks at a “progressive disciplinary model.”
According to TRU’s academic policy, she explained, a student’s first infraction could result in them receiving a zero on the assignment they cheated on.
A second infraction could cause a student to fail the course entirely and a third infraction would result in a “recommendation by the committee for a suspension of the student to the president.”
“We know that students are stressed and they feel overwhelmed at times, but we want them to know that we’re here (and) we have their backs,” she said.
“The biggest take-home message that I want them to know is that there are supports on campus and they’re free. We are not going to ask them for money.”