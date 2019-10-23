TRU hosts Open House for future students

Like every year, TRU hosted a successful open house inviting future students and community members to inform them about the different learning opportunities available on campus on Saturday, Oct. 19th.
The event was set up in a very lively atmosphere with music playing and lots of easily approachable stalls set up for the convenience of the attendees.
“This year we’re open to the community as well as any prospective students that are interested in knowing about TRU. We have everyone from TRU Alumni, current TRU students, community members and a lot of high school students as well. It is set up (in a way) that these students can experience what it is like to be a student at TRU,” Brittany Thomas, Coordinator, Graduate programs, SOBE, said.
“This year’s event is a little bigger than the event last year, mainly because this year it is also open to community members. So it is meant to be a community event and not just restricted to students. If not a lot we are expecting at least 500 people to show up today,” said Thomas about the outcome of the event.
The open house featured over 50 booths and numerous information sessions and campus tours. Campus tours were led by current TRU students who navigated the attendees through the different campus buildings, bookstore, places to eat and informed them about the different faculties, and the learning and research opportunities available at TRU.
Residence tours were also given by the residence staff from all three residences: North Tower, McGill Residence and East Village.
Amongst other tours, students and families were also given a tour of the trades building, science building and different labs. The Resource Fair was one of the most interactive parts of the event where prospective students could actually have a conversation with the current students from different programs and get answers to their questions regarding the program and what it requires.
The open house also featured a photography exhibition presented by fourth-year students Sophia Dodic and Lyn Richards.
Loaded with a lot of giveaways from every stall, the sustainability department at TRU levelled-up by giving away organic apples while they interacted with students about why TRU is sustainably the coolest school in North America.
As part of the wellness centre booth, students and families were greeted by therapy dogs from the St. John Ambulance therapy dog program. The science exploration station featured interactive activities for the attendees by program clubs like: biology, chemistry, geology and computing science. Other notable clubs, programs and faculties present were TRU SOBE, TRU study abroad, TRU wolfpack, TRU innovation, TRU Generator, TRU adventure studies, TRU Tourism, the writing centre and the culinary arts program.