The Blazers win over the Giants 6-0 in home game

Last Friday, Oct. 18, the Blazers took on the Vancouver Giants during another home game in Kamloops.
Kamloops goaltender Dylan Garand defended gates from all 23 shots he faced in goal.
However, Vancouver Giants’ goaltender, David Tendeck wasn’t prepared enough to catch all 30 shots forwarded to Vancouver net, stopping just 24 of the Blazers shots.
The captain of the Blazers team, Zane Franklin scored three goals to the Vancouver Giants. Three Blazers players, Martin Lang, Quinn Schmiemann, and Logan Stankoven supplied the success with three other goals.
The first to open the score was Stankoven at 6:03 of the game.
At 8:24 the captain of Blazers, Franklin brought another point for Blazers and score was 2-0.
Quinn Schmiemann brought another goal for the team with the assistance of Franklin, and the score was 3-0.
The score of 4-0 was when Martin Lang took control over the situation with the help of Schmiemann and Stankoven, who worked great together.
After them, Franklin showed all of his hustle and made two goals in the last minutes of the game. During the game, the Vancouver Giants showed their aggression and had started a few fights. The final score was 6-0 and Vancouver Giants were exhausted, confused and depressed.
After an ultimate win for the Kamloops Blazers moved to the top positions of the B.C. Division.
With such a team-spirit, and with the level of preparation this season promises to be very successful for the Blazers.
The next game of the season in Kamloops is scheduled on November 2, 2019, Blazers versus Brandon Wheat Kings.