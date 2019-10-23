Leader of Canada’s Green Party visits Kamloops

On Oct. 15, Iain Currie, the Green party candidate in Kamloops welcomed Elizabeth May and her husband John Kidder.
On Victoria Street, at the Green Party office, Elizabeth May started her speech and mentioned at the time of her visit that there were six days left before the election period is over. Still, she came to Kamloops as they’ve noticed some good movement for the Green Party in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo region.
“We are here to talk about how we will reform the tax system. Our tax system hasn’t been properly reviewed since the 1960s,” May said.
She said that previous governmental figures probably took advantage of it and could have used tax loopholes, tax exemptions and so on.
The Green Party team has developed a new Tax Policy with hundreds of pages that will deliver fair tax policies
“We’re going to have a full review to make sure that those who are the wealthiest are paying a fair share. And those who are low income are not overtaxed, and those who are middle class, who really feel the squeeze are not overtaxed,” May described.
She noted that they will find revenue sources to pay for their promises.
“Our budget is balanced by finding new sources of revenue in places where we think it might be, where rich people hide their money,” May declared.
“We are looking at offshore e-commerce companies, like Amazon, Netflix, Google, and Airbnb they pay almost no taxes,” May described.
Airbnb competes with hotel industries, says May, and takes housing off-market. All because of Airbnb became so popular and does not follow any regulations. She promised that they’ll be committed to establishing a fair tax system.
“The Tax Policy we suggest here will provide a fundamental transformation to the Canadian Tax System,” said Kidder.
He also said that if they want to fund the big social programs, like fighting climate change, they will have to find substantial sources of revenue.
“So, we looked at where the money is, and it’s in large corporations, it’s in banks, in internet companies,” noticed Kidder.
Currie noticed, that the Green campaign has seen in Kamloops hundreds of volunteers who are willing to help out with the Green campaign projects.
“The energy is here, and people understand that this is the most important election of our lifetime,” claimed Currie. He noticed that people in Kamloops demand some actions to fight climate change.
“Just to be clear, in case anyone missed it, the romance vote. Please vote for us,” concluded May, taking the hand of her husband.