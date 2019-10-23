Health & Wellness Fair to promote the importance of self-care

Stress has become one of the leading causes of burn out, depression and anxiety in recent years. To help equip its students with ways to manage the negative emotions and symptoms that come along with the phenomenon, TRU hosted a Health & Wellness Fair.
The event, which was held in the Mountain Room of the Campus Activity Centre on Oct. 17, featured a range of health organizations from the local community, who shared information on various nutrition, fitness and wellness services they had to offer.
Gabriela Krecsy, one of the fair’s organizers, told The Omega that they wanted to help “enrich” the lives of the TRU community in a “fun way” by connecting them with health vendors who could help them achieve a balanced life.
“Stress is probably one of the biggest things that we encounter as an adult whether you’re a student or you’re a parent,” she said.
“And so as a student being able to have a healthy balance with your studies, getting enough sleep, eating well and exercising is just going to help make them feel like they can manage better.”
The fair featured everything from studios that offered fitness and yoga classes, to wellness groups that advertised products that could help people achieve a healthier lifestyle.
One such company, Neora, promoted sleep chews and a brain supplement that could help students increase their attention span.
“We all know students get stressed and Neor has wellness chews that will help a student go to sleep at night,” Shelley Jones, a representative for the company said.
“And over time these same sleep chews are going to balance their cortisol levels so that their adrenal glands and everything balances out.”
Jones added that Neor also offers a brain supplement that “strengthens proteins” in the brain and “keeps neuron connections really strong.”
Another vendor, Therese Dorer, cofounder of the Wise Woman Journal, said journaling is another great way to help eliminate stress.
Moreover, she said the journal she offers, which features information on crystals and self-care suggestions, is a “simple way to connect with mother earth.”
“We’re hard-wired in our head so what journaling does is like mental flossing,” she explained.
“It’s just a way to say ‘Okay I’m going to get rid of all this stuff in my journal.’ It’s a way to take it out of your head and put it into words.”
Dorer also said the daily journal serves as an “outlet” where people can write down what they’re grateful for or jot down a brief summary of their day.
“The crystals featured in each month of the journal also helps with de-stressing and empowerment,” she added.
Dina Mcleod, the owner of Oxygen Yoga & Fitness, explained that her studio offers “half yoga, half fitness” classes under infrared panels.
“There are 32 infrared panels in the ceilings,” she said.
“The infrared is very, very good at reducing inflammation and it helps with mobility, gets rid of stress, and helps to lower blood pressure,” she explained.
Speaking on the importance of exercise as a stress reliever she also said that “purposeful stillness” is essential and vital to a person’s overall wellbeing.
“I think we should all take at least an hour a day, if not 90 minutes a day and give to yourself. Whether its movement, stillness whatever.”
Overall, the event was a huge success and the TRU community was introduced to places they could go to feel a sense of community and reduce their stress levels when and if they feel overwhelmed.