TRUSU ECO Club to host 3rd annual Clothing Swap Drive

In an effort to support the notion of sustainability on campus, the TRUSU ECO Club will be hosting its third annual clothing swap on Thursday, Oct. 24.
The event, which revolves around the organization’s overall goal to promote eco-consciousness, will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the TRUSU Lecture Hall of the Campus Activity Centre.
“This was started to promote sustainability,” Stacia Panko, the co-president of the club told The Omega. “This is our third annual clothing swap so as part of sustainability that includes: sustainable fashion, sustainable clothing and recycling and reusing used clothing to keep it out of the landfill.”
Adding that the event is “open to everybody,” she also said that anybody can come in to donate or exchange their clothing.
“We’ll lay out all of our donations there,” she stated.
“You can also bring your own donations, or your own clothing to the swap itself where we’ll lay it out for you and you can exchange it for other clothes.”
Donations bins are also stationed at the Member’s Service Desk in the Campus Activity Centre for anybody interested in donating clothing articles before the event.
Panko explained that while the clothing swap is open to the public, it is mostly geared towards students attending TRU.
“Most of the clothes come from students,” she said.
“This event is put out to the community but we kind of gear it towards any students who might be leaving after the semester or going home and wanting to lighten their load and maybe get rid of some clothing that they don’t need or wear,” she explained.
She asserted that the clothing swap is “helpful” in preserving the environment because it helps to “keep waste that can be recycled or reused out of the landfill.”
“So, [with the clothing swap] clothes that are still in good condition that can still be used or worn are given to someone new who will make use of it to elongate the life span of the clothing.”
With much optimism, Panko also said she hopes this year’s clothing swap will be “just as successful” as last year’s because of its growing popularity among students on campus.
“It’s at a slightly different time of the year (too), so hopefully we can catch more students before they’re too busy, or before they go home. So we hope for a good turn out,” she furthered.
Encouraging everyone to attend, Panko said the TRU community can expect an “encouraging, exciting environment,” that shows just how “fun” practicing sustainable living can be.
“The clothing swap kind of creates a bit of community where you can meet other people and just be inspired by how many students actually support this event and want to make a difference,” she explained.
Panko also encouraged those passionate about protecting the environment to join the club.
“If you want to know more about how to be eco-friendly or about how to be sustainable in your everyday life…then you’re welcome to come to our meetings and events because this is something very easy that everyone can do.”