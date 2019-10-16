Dust settles as the curtains rise at the Sagebrush Theatre

After months of being out of commission, the Sagebrush Theatre is officially reopening its doors after repairs finished up last week. Doors will open just in time for the Western Canada Theatre’s main stage season-opener, Dracula: The Bloody Truth.
“The local cultural community is much relieved to see the venue return to operation this fall,” Evan Klassen, Western Canada Theatre’s Managing Director, said.
Earlier this year, Sagebrush Theatre discovered a cracked roof truss during a routine technical inspection that led to the immediate closure awaiting repairs. Western Canada Theatre worked alongside School District No. 73 and the City of Kamloops with A & T Project Developments to complete the repair project quickly and on time.
“The Sagebrush Theatre is very much back in business, and our 2019-20 season will be our busiest yet,” Klassen said. “Our clients, patrons, staff and volunteers are all thrilled to be back in our home venue, just in time for the start of the new season.”
In addition to the updated structural repairs, audiences will notice new and improved amenities including new seating in the lobby, a hearing assist system, reserved limited mobility seating and an expanded concession which will include compostable eco-friendly beverage cups as well as a new bottle-filling water station that will allow audience members to bring their own water bottles to performances.
While the Sagebrush Theatre is open for business, the theatre will continue to undergo capital improvements throughout the season. Improvements will include new carpeting throughout the theatre, handrails along the aisles to improve accessibility, improvements to accessible washrooms and jump seats for accessible seating areas.
Sagebrush Theatre is working to make improve the patron experiences by increasing accessibility, safety and comfort while also embracing a more sustainable footprint.
Western Canada Theatre’s Dracula: The Bloody Truth will be running Oct. 11 to 19. Tickets are on sale at the Kamloops Live! Box office at 250 374-5483 or online at kamloopslive.ca.