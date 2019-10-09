TRU gave community members the chance to gaze at the moon

On Oct. 5, TRU gave a great opportunity to observe the Moon, and gas planets as Saturn, and Jupiter. It was quite a cold evening, but the atmosphere of that night was magnificent.
People of different ages, nationalities, and genders gathered together to observe the Moon and planets in the endless, mysterious galaxy.
This is a worldwide annual event, that is known for the annual celebration of lunar observation and exploration, which is scheduled in lots of places around the world, as observatories, universities, and schools.
The event is coinciding with a first-quarter Moon, which allows some great observations of lunar surfaces in some great details as mountains, and craters.
All the visitors were extremely excited and in an urge to take a look in the telescope to catch the lunar surface in better detail.
There were lots of families who brought their little kids to get their first close look at the Moon and space. Also, there were lots of students from different fields of discipline.
There was a group of first-year students from the faculty of MBA, some students from Business Administration and Computer Science.
“I was pretty excited about tonight, as I kind of love that stuff to lookup close to the Moon and the planets,” described one of the students from the Computer Science program. “And I believe it’s quite rare to see Jupiter,” he added.
This even takes its place every year sometime in September or October. Originally, it was started by NASA with a purpose to give Earthians a glance at the Moon and be informed about the Cosmos.
This year it was a special celebration, as 10 years ago NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter entered lunar orbit.
“What is special about tonight? Well, it’s an international event, so there is viewing taking place all over the globe. It’s sort of a good opportunity for outreach not only on the local scale but also on a global scale, because people all over the world doing the same thing right now,” shared Rob, professor of physics at TRU. “Also, tonight you were able to see 4 Moons of Jupiter, which is called the Galilean moons because Galilean was the first person to discover them. There was – Ganymede, Callisto, Europa, and Io.”
“Venus is quite interesting. The surface temperature is the highest among other planets in the solar system, but it isn’t the closest to the sun. So, what makes it so hot, is that it has a very thick atmosphere of CO2. It’s scary, but that what we put in our atmosphere right now on Earth”, informed Rob. “We’re experimenting with the atmosphere. So, the worst-case scenario is that we’ll make the Earth-like Venus”.
Colin Taylor, organizer of the event notified that there are monthly meetings of the Astronomy club, which takes place every second Wednesday of every month at TRU in the International Building.