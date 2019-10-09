“Local to Global Village” surprises with new opportunities

The event took place on October 3, in Old Main on Student Street, where students had a chance to get to know about some new opportunities for international experience. The event was presented by the TRU Study Abroad program.
Those opportunities are truly unique as it includes: “A field course”, “Teaching English as a second language”, and “Developing world connections”.
“We have two different options for a field course”, Lisa Lake, Coordinator, International Partnership and Program School of Business and Economics told the Omega.
“So, you take a 3-credit course in the Winter term, and during the reading break you leave campus and do group travel to a partner institution,” stated Lake. “So, one of the courses we’re offering is in the Netherlands and it’s a course on Design Thinking.”
In this course, students will travel to the Netherlands to the partner of the TRU – the Avans University of Applied Science, where they will have hands-on experience during the Innovation Project, in the Innovation Studio.
“It’s a cross-cultural design thinking program. It’s a 3-credit course and it’s open to TRU students of any discipline on campus.” – Lake added.
“Our second option, an Economics’ Field Study, is new this year, and it will be in Spain. It will be in the south coast of Spain –Malaga.” As she described there is no prerequisite for this third year Economics course, which means that it is open for students from any discipline of study.
As for tuition, it will be regular tuitions as for any other three-credit courses, plus some extra fees for fares and trains. It will be a small group journey with a maximum of 12 people.
Another field course is MLAN 2700- Japan Field School, the main purpose of which is to provide students with an option to improve their oral communication skills of Japanese.
One of the options that are suitable for staff and faculty is to try the TESL program which will provide them with intercultural educational experience. For this program faculty and staff will have to complete the five-course program in 13 weeks. Additionally, this program includes a practicum that can be completed in Kamloops or Vietnam.
Once all the 5 courses are completed, graduates can go anywhere in the world to teach English in schools, or to work as a private English Language Tutor, or to work in any other connected position.
Also, there was presented some information on opportunities for volunteering and humanitarian jobs. “Developing World Connection has been around since 2005, it started here in Kamloops. The initial project was in Sri Lanka, from there as we grew, we got through a variety of different destinations, and a variety of different projects,” described Gerry Shea, team representative. “We develop a volunteer team and send them to these locations around the world. It generally goes about three or four times a year to each of those locations,” he continued. Volunteers can be from any background, Canadians, and international.
The 11 countries, that offer some volunteering experience are – Nicaragua, Cambodia, Costa Rica, Peru, Guatemala, Kenya, Rwanda, Nepal, India, Philippines, and Sri Lanka. The average group’s size of volunteers is from 10-12 people. Some responsibilities of volunteers may include building an irrigation system, community center, school, home, or a community kitchen.
The attendees of the event have received a good amount of information on all of the unique upcoming opportunities for a cross-cultural, international educational experience. The Global Village info session went very successfully and left students with some new plans for their future.