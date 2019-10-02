TRU hosts second successful climate strike in Kamloops

Students and community members march as part of the #FridaysForFuture movement started by Greta Thunberg.
On Friday, September 27, about 120 people walked the campus with loud and clear slogans demanding justice for the climate.
Marchers were heard cheering “When I say CLIMATE, you say JUSTICE” across the campus regardless of the heavy rains and wind. The marchers included people from all age groups including kids as young as two and three years old.
These climate strikes are a result of the #FridaysForFuture movement started by a 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
“My message is that we’ll be watching you. This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. Yet I am one of the lucky ones. People are suffering,” Thunberg said at UN Summit in New York.
The climate strike organized by the TRUSU Eco Club aimed at making a bigger impact on the whole situation of climate emergency.
“We decided to do another climate strike because this falls at the same time as other universities in BC. There are a few doing climate strikes today and we wanted to make the event bigger and make it more of a global effort as opposed to just one strike in one city,” Christian Andrews, Co-President TRUSU Eco Club said when asked about why holding another strike was important.
The event was posted on facebook and the turnout was more than expected.
“We definitely expected a good crowd. The event was posted on facebook to which about 190 people responded as interested and 100 who’re actually gonna come. Looking at how many people have shown up, the turnout is great,” Stacia Panko, Co-President TRUSU Eco Club said.
The enthusiasm and will to demand action and voice concerns amongst the strikers towards climate change and the environment was remarkable and maybe we will be able to control the consequences of climate crisis if there is more awareness.
What earth needs right now is not marches or strikes, they only create awareness. What the Earth needs now is actions to reduce, reuse and recycle our consumption because at the end of the day we haven’t inherited the earth from our ancestors, we have borrowed it from our future generations.