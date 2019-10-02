The Goldfinch Review

The Goldfinch is so boring in the way that it isn’t that entertaining yet isn’t so bad that it becomes one of those movies that no one remembers and just lives in the pantheon of films in general.
The Goldfinch revolves around a kid who, after losing his mother to a terrorist attack, steals a precious painting known as The Goldfinch. The film then follows him from that attack to adulthood and how he processes all the events in his life.
The only thing that kept me entertained in the film was the acting of Finn Wolfheart. His attempt at trying to do a Russian accent is probably one of the most entertaining things to watch to date. He also seems to be the only one who has a shred of personality, with everyone else around him seeming to try way too hard or not care to try at all.
The film also stops the plot almost entirely at parts just to reference some art pieces that, if you are the richest of the rich, might appreciate it. Though, more often than not, it comes off as pretentious and doesn’t do anything but stop any pacing the show had just to rub it in the face of the audience that it’s better than you.
I must admit that I was alone in the theatre when I watched it, which made it so much better, because every time an actor in the scene tried to give emotion, all I could do was laugh. The humour came from the fact that the emotion the actors gave was never warranted. There was no climax in the story to carry such emotion so all that was left was some good actors trying so hard to act just out of nowhere and it got so bad that there should have been a sign that said: “Give me an Oscar” on the bottom of the screen in bold letters.
The only good story aspect that I could think of was the theme of loving the right person at the wrong time. It did present a strong case that, in some relationships, even if you fall in love with the right person, timing is a key factor.
The Goldfinch was great, but only if someone wants to watch actors try way too hard within scenes that never called for them. The film’s so slow in its delivery, however, that it is definitely one that should be skipped by audiences.