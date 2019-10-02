Looking for some spook this October?

October for many people is a very exciting month, Fall is finally starting to show, pumpkin spice is back and Halloween is just around the corner.
This month in Kamloops there are multiple events for you and your friends to head out to, both spooky and not for those of the faint at heart.
Heffley’s Harvest Sale-a-Bration is October 6th at 6995 Old Hwy 5. It goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature lots of local artists and produce, a great first fall market.
“Carnival Freakshow” is the theme for the Field of Screams this year out at Sunset Valley Farms on Tranquille. There will be tractor rides, mazes, and a carnival tent. This event is not recommended for children as there are live actors and lots of scares.
Field of Screams opening day is October 9 and one maze is $15 and two is $25. They recommend buying your tickets online to speed up the process on your arrival.
Another way to have some fun this month is in the escape room at Tranquille Farms. Enigma Women will open on October 3 and tickets can be bought online. They will also have a tunnel theatre called the Cooney Papers which starts on October 12th.
The BC Wildlife Park will have free admission day on October 14th, go see all the animals and take in the second annual pie baking competition. There will also be a yarn and ribbon sale.
On October 25, it’s Boo at the Zoo for even more Halloween fun. The miniature train is only one dollar and they will have a haunted maze as well as light displays. This is a kid-friendly event and the normal entrance fees apply.
October 25 to27 also brings us the TRU LEAP Haunted Courthouse. Bringing your student card will give you a discount. This event is open to everyone, students or not! Come between 6-9 p.m. for screams and scares as well as hot dogs and some hot chocolate.
No matter what you like as your Fall activity of choice Kamloops has something to offer. Take advantage of discounts and deals and have a safe and fun October!