AWT dives deep into the world of lose and grief

Every year, students from the Actor’s Workshop Theatre do not fail to surprise the audience by their incredible acting and immense talent of storytelling. This year was no different.
This academic year’s first show The Electric Baby directed by Wes Eccleston is a journey of loss, grief and regret that is presented to the audience by six different people who’re dealing with battles of their own.
The play starts with the home remedies recited by Natalia played by Des Geddes, a Romanian immigrant who also side by side recites numerous stories and omens to her unseen child.
The next scene brings to spotlight a furious Helen Casey, played by Megan Polacik who is still grieving the loss from her past, arguing with Reed Casey, played by Rem Murray right before they get into an accident and cause a taxi to crash which ultimately intertwines the lives of six people.
Thezcrash results in injuries to the cab driver Ambimbola/ Bimbo, a jovial and cheerful Nigerian immigrant, played by Ndumiso (Jonathan) MakuNura and the death of Dan, played by Greg Brown who now haunts Rozie, an unemployed waitress and a part-time escort portrayed by Brie Gibson.
The story slowly moves forward and engages the audience with dialogue. The tale of how Natalia and Bimbo met and brought into the world a child who glows like the moon.
Reed, who is also hurt from the accident tries to befriend Rozie who can’t forgive herself while guilt-stricken Helen tries to make amends for what she has caused with Bimbo and Dan’s parents.
The repetition of mythological tales from the past only delivers to the audience that the child ‘who glows like the moon’ is a very delicate guest in this world. Rozie tries to get over Dan by spending her time with Ambimbola hoping to get through the echoes of Dan’s stuttering voice.
Meanwhile, Helen approaches Natalia with her baggage of a failing marriage and the sorrow of causing a tragedy no one deserved and ends up getting confronted by Rozie who also happens to be visiting Natalia.
The students do justice to the beautiful writing of Stefanie Zadrave with their ground-breaking acting and powerful expression of sadness and hurt. The play leaves the viewer wondering about the mysteries that were left unsolved and that is the beauty of it all. Sometimes no closure is a closure.