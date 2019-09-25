Students gathered for Avengers: End Game and food trucks

The TRUSU Entertainment Committee organized this academic year’s first outdoor movie night on Thursday, Sept. 19. The event started at 4 p.m. with lots of games, inflatables, music and food trucks.
The cold winds and indecisive rain didn’t stop the event from being a hit show amongst the students. Large crowds gathered around the screen as it got darker. The movie kicked off at 8 p.m. Students were seen crowding at the CAC stairs with chairs, sheets, blankets, coffees and food from the trucks.
“Our entertainment committee put a lot of effort into planning this event, we have five different inflatable activities. Obviously, if the weather was better we would have expected a bit larger turnout. But regardless of the weather, we’re all really glad that all the games are still feasible to play,” TRUSU Vice President Internal, Mackenzie Byers, said, “We’re really looking forward to the actual movie tonight, it will be exciting to have this huge cinema-sized inflatable. I know that’s been around for quite a few years and has always been successful.”
The outdoor movie night has been a constant success at TRU with students gathering in huge numbers to support food trucks and enjoying a nice movie while cozying up in their blankets.
The TRUSU Entertainment committee usually posts a poll on their facebook page to make a decision about which movie to screen. The winner for this year’s movie night was Avengers: End Game.
“We usually come up with about six prevalent movies and our committee votes and picks the top 4 which are then posted to be voted amongst all the members on campus,” Byers explained.
This annual event is a great way for students to relieve stress and meet fellow students. This is not the only outdoor movie night that the entertainment committee has been planning. Keep an eye out for more TRUSU events like this movie night at TRUSU.ca.