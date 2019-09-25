AWT’s The Electric Baby set to make quite the impact

Each year, the Actors Workshop Theatre (AWT) puts on an eclectic season full of excitement, fright, and fairytale. This season is no different. The Electric Baby is their first show, followed by Retreat in November, A Midsummers Night’s Dream in February, and the traditional Director’s Festival in April.
AWT’s first show, The Electric Baby is “a journey of grieving and navigating loss through multiple people’s lives and how they intertwine together,” says Brie Gibson, a third-year Bachelor of Arts student majoring in English.
There are six characters in the show who all go through different obstacles and come out better on the other side.
Gibson says “my character [Rozie] is learning the lesson of when you don’t appreciate something until it’s gone and now she’s navigating how to function on her own.”
Megan Polacik, a fourth-year Bachelor of Arts student majoring in theatre, says “this show is about a whole bunch of people who aren’t connected and suddenly they become connected through this one unique baby … It’s about so many different people that what it’s like for Helen (played by Megan Polacik) isn’t exactly what it’s like for, say, Rozie.”
According to Rem Murray, a second-year Bachelor of Arts student majoring in theatre, his character, Reed Casey, “goes from the kinda guy who will never accept when he’s hurt or broken, either physically or emotionally, to someone who can be more in terms with that sort of thing.”
Each actor is at varying skill levels in the program. For Gibson, this was her first mainstage show with AWT, whereas Polacik has done multiple shows at AWT and Murray has done one show previous to The Electric Baby at AWT, but also other shows in the Kamloops community.
When asked why people should take an evening to check out The Electric Baby, Polacik said, “people should come to see this show because any person can take something from this show with them into their own life. Between these 6 people, anyone can see themselves in any of these characters very well, and we’ve all had some profound event like this that has changed their lives. Bottom line, there’s something to take from it, and it’s a beautiful story about destiny.”
“The main message, which I won’t spoil, is it’s quite impactful. I think it can really help some people who don’t quite, not that they don’t understand this idea, but sometimes it can be hard to see that light at the end of the tunnel. This play is pretty much all about that,” says Murray.
The Electric Baby opens at AWT on Thursday, September 26 at7:30 p.m. The show runs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights until October 5. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com or at the TRU AWT box office in Old Main. The box office is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or available by phone at 250-377-6100.