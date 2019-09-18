Hustlers takes a refreshing look at heist films

Another surprisingly great film comes out this fall season with Hustlers impressing both myself and, apparently, critics. The stripper-led heist film does away with the fantasy-made business and depicts a genuinely raw empowerment piece that is enjoyable for all.
Hustlers star Constance Wu as a new stripper on the Wall Street scene was looking for anyone to call an ally, she befriends Ramona.
This friendship brings about a plot to gain as much cash and wealth as possible. This leads to the two creating a group that will break any bank accounts or laws that get in their way.
For a film that had relatively no advertisement on its side or buzz around it, Hustlers excels as both a great film and a great story. The dynamic between Jennifer Lopez’s character and Constance Wu’s holds a lot of depth that shines throughout. The entire cast’s chemistry gives way to both hilarious moments and a genuine empowering message that glows throughout the movie.
It’s far funnier than expected with a lot of it’s dark humour coming from the life of a stripper in general and the way these women get back at Wall Street. Nowhere was there a moment where I felt that the hardship that was being described and the environment being presented was being overexaggerated or dramatized. It was downright uncomfortable and disgusting at times yet somehow still didn’t try to justify the crimes that the women were committing. This is a hard line to walk yet, for this film, it worked.
This picture’s theme didn’t feel like a shaming of the actions of what the characters were doing, nor did it come off as heroines combating the patriarchal society present in the western world. Instead, it came off more on as a friendship piece and, as the characters said it, a warning of “following the green brick road.”
Hustlers is an enjoyable watch with a great heart and a wide sense of humour that plays well for all audiences. It presents a life that is demonized yet shows a genuine family not heard off in most professions and that might be its biggest strength.