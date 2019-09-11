TRU dubbed the “coolest school” in North America

On Sept. 3, 2019, Thompson Rivers University was named Canada’s “coolest school” by the Sierra Club of Canada.
The university stood out amongst 283 other institutions across Canada and the United States and was awarded for leading the way in “sustainable energy, purchasing, public engagement, water, waste and buildings.”
“The Sierra Club of Canada includes the STARS scores from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE) and then ranks schools according to the club’s own weighting criteria, based on its own priorities,” a statement from TRU Marketing and Communications read.
“The club also includes a supplemental question about fossil fuel investments.”
The Cool School status comes shortly after the AASHE recognized TRU as the top master’s institution in its 2019 Sustainable Campus Index.
TRU also ranked first in the energy category and tied with the University of Alberta for coordination and planning.
During the fall of 2019, TRU achieved a platinum rating in STARS, making it the first university in Canada to rank that position and one of only six in the world to attain that level.