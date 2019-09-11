It: Chapter 2 film review

It: Chapter 2 has such a terrific experience that it joins the likes of Lord of the Rings and The Princess Bride where their Dexus Ex Machina is noticeable but doesn’t tear down the quality of the movie itself.
It: Chapter 2 revolves around the kids from the losers club from the first It all grown up 27 years later . They’re called back to the town of Derry to find a way to kill the monster that tormented them all those years ago.
The positives that accompany It: Chapter 2 are plentiful, however, its main focus should be on its horror. Luckily, there has not been a better horrific experience that has come out in the past few years that could live up to what this show brought to the table. As well, the cast felt like almost perfect grown-up versions of the kids themselves. One scene in particular just represents how exact they match.
The story itself is fantastic in itself, however, carries a heavy burden being a straight adaptation of the second half of Stephan Kings 1000-page novel. There are a lot of moments that will seem significant with anyone who has read the novel, however, it does leave a few pacing issues for the fil,m in general. Though the biggest complaint that plague this film down will be its final battle scene.
This one scene is most likely the hardest scene to sell and unfortunately, it was most likely the best way the writers could wrap up the story. My own personal theory is that the writers had written themselves into such a corner that no matter what they wrote, it wouldn’t have flowed and still be respecting the source material. Which left it with the resolution/ Dexus Ex Machina that it has.
The film is a high-quality experience that works very well until it doesn’t. Viewers who enjoy a good scare as well as a surprising amount of well-written comedy, even watchers who are vaguely interesting in the story will leave with a positive mindset if they take the entire film into account. However, the one thing audiences must do before watching the movie is to hold very strong suspense of disbelief.