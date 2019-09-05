Kamloops Pride opens conversations on the community

Kamloops Pride made sure that within a week of celebration they held space for honest conversations of pride in the community with the Perspectives in Pride panel discussion. The event was moderated by TRU law professor and legal advocate for Transgender rights, Samuel Singer with panellists DJ Clark, Ahmad Danny Ramadan and Vessy Mochikas.
All panellists came from different worlds but still came together with the same sentiment: less hate, more love.
Mochikas, the District Principal of Inclusive Education for the school district 73, spoke of the growth schools have seen in the past years. One of the major initiatives introduced into the school curriculum would be SOGI (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity).
“Students have the right to see themselves reflected in the curriculum,” Mochikas stated.
It’s not uncommon for spiritual faith to collide with the LGBTQ2S+ community and DJ Clarke is a wonderful example of a congregation opening their doors with open and loving arms. Clarke’s a devout member of St. Paul’s Anglican Cathedral in which she will be marrying her fiance.
Ramadan is a successful Syrian-Canadian author, public speaker and LGBTQ-refugees activist. His success did not come easy but the Canadian literature scene is continuing to make the push towards prioritizing the voices of LGBTQ2S+ community.
The panel took on the daunting task of what to do on behalf of the community as three individuals. All ideas revolved around the same notion that people are people and they deserve the same respect and safety as everyone else.