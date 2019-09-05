Good Boys film review

Good Boys is if Superbad met the Goonies where the entire premise focuses on the concept of 12-13 year-olds kissing and swearing as if its funniest thing alive. When they actually do adult activities the way kids do, that’s where its true strength lies.
Good Boys follows three 6th graders who are trying their best to best prepare themselves for their very first kissing party. The film follows them go through trials and hurdles in order to experience both kissing and growing in general.
The biggest selling point that the marketers took in order to sell this film is the “overabundance of kids swearing” and how raunchy it is. However, what was shown was more of an explicit content as opposed to the explicit dialogue.
The 3 main kid actors did have great chemistry which did help, however, the dialogue was relatively tame and wasn’t such a line crossing script. It was when they reacted like kids who want to be adults so bad experiencing actual adult things is where the true comedy was. From finding sex toys and thinking it’s jewelry to instantly thinking that the drug Molly(MDMA) is just a lost friend they don’t know. That holds more of an impact than the kids just swearing for 5 minutes straight.
The show’s weakness comes from just having the kids just insulting each other for far too long and swearing. The novelty of children swearing is something that the public couldn’t get enough of back in the ’80s, but in 2019, it’s honestly so commonplace that hearing it more than twice will just get boring and overplayed.
I found myself laughing excessively during the duration of the film just due to the non-stop jokes being produced at a decent pace following its runtime. It was when the filmmakers decided that it needed twenty minutes for kids thinking the nickname “Sippy Cup” was the funniest thing in the world was the only part that bogged it down.