CFBX set to host annual Fall Volunteer Drive

It’s that time of year again! CFBX, the campus radio station at Thompson Rivers University, will start the hunt for volunteers.
Starting Sept. 6 until Sept. 27, CFBX will be looking for volunteers in their Fall Volunteer drive.
CFBX is an entirely volunteer-run and programmed radio station and is always looking for energetic and creative volunteers to help out on-air and off-air. Volunteers are not required to have any experience as all the training you need will be provided.
CFBX programs a wide variety of music and spoken word programming with a non-commercial focus. Music programming includes folk, roots, country, classical, jazz, funk, blues, punk, metal, hip-hop and electronic. Spoken word programming ranges from social and political issues to sports and entertainment. In addition, CFBX is especially in need of classical music hosts, hip-hop hosts, electronic hosts and anyone interested in programming in a language other than English.
CFBX is an excellent place to build up job skills in audio editing, interviewing, writing, organization skills and computer use. There are numerous ways to get involved at the station on-air and off.
Anyone interested in getting involved with CFBX can call the station at (250) 377-3988, email to radio@tru.ca or drop by the station at House 8, behind the Campus Activity Centre on the TRU campus.