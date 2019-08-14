New festival brings Canadian music to the mountain town

After two years of planning and hard work, the Squamish Constellation Festival finally became a reality for the coastal mountain community. With the Stawamus Chief looming in the distance, Squamish locals and travellers enjoyed the showcase of Canadian art, food and drink.
This three-day festival took on a relaxed, easy-going feel in the pint-sized festival grounds of Hendrickson Field. The Constellation Festival kept the vibe local and focused on supporting small businesses with local craft beverages and food trucks feeding attendees all weekend long.
With support from Creative BC, the Squamish Constellation Festival brought in big names in Canadian music such as headliners Serena Ryder, Jessie Reyez and The Bahamas.
Music could be heard flooding the surrounding neighbourhoods as Squamish locals and newcomers soaked up the sunshine. Afternoons at Constellation were relaxed with attendees basking in the sun on picnic blankets as they peacefully jammed to the ongoing jams of Vancouver indie-soul band The Boom Booms and Vancouver rock band Peach Pit.
Nostalgia kicked in when Fred Penner took the stage for a set directed towards the young ones in the audience but instead lead to a crowd of adults passionately singing along to the Itsy Bitsy Spider at the direction of Penner.
Indigenous DJ collective A Tribe Called Red brought their broad range of musical influences based in modern hip-hop, traditional pow wow drums and vocals, blended with edgy electronic music production styles as the sun dipped behind the mountains leading up to Saturday’s headliner Jessie Reyez.
With a focus on art and culture, there was more to the festival than the musical sets. One loop through the festival grounds and you could see a dozen of artists creating amongst the sunshine and music. Festival attendees could even try their hand at painting in a giant adult paint-by-number provided by Paintillio.
Even with a clear police and security presence, the weekend seemed to go off without any major issues.
Squamish Constellation Festival held pride in their efforts towards a sustainable festival grounds.
By the end of the weekend, festival-goers seemed exhausted and happy from a weekend of dancing among the mountain.