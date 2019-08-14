Kamloops welcomes wide array of talent (Photo Gallery) News Aug. 14, 2019 Wade Tomko This slideshow requires JavaScript. Share this story:FacebookTwitterRedditEmailPrintMoreLinkedInGooglePocketTumblrPinterest Related Risk of apprentice shortage looks positive for students Aug. 14, 2019 0 TRU’s Wellness Centre expansion in the works Aug. 14, 2019 0 Local filmmakers present emotional documentary to full Paramount Theatre Aug. 14, 2019 0 Chief Commissioner calls for systematic change in final report Jul. 17, 2019 0 Leave a Reply Cancel reply