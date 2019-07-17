Spider-Man: Far From Home Review

Spider-man: Far From Home is the perfect way to take all the events that occurred in Avengers: Endgame and hold an exceptional story for everyone’s favourite web-head.
The story revolves around Peter Parker on his summer trip to Europe with his classmates while trying to handle the consequences of Avengers: Endgame. His time for reflection quickly becomes taken over by a mission to handle the monsters causing havoc all over the continent while still trying to enjoy his youth.
The first accomplishment that Spider-man: FFH holds is being as good as it is with the expectations that it was due to it being the movie that came after Endgame. A lot of audiences would justifiably be done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Endgame due to it being the finality of many heroes story arcs. So the weight that this film had to have enough value to give people reason to go past that finality and watch another story after what was supposed to be the end holds to the quality of the film in general. If something like Ant-Man and the Wasp came out after this film, that would be the end of Marvel’s run of films.
What makes the film fantastic is its cast, its pacing/story, and its visuals. Tom Holland as Spiderman held so much charisma and likability that it seems effortless for the actor to lead the films. The supporting cast also holds so much intrigue in them as well that the story never seems slow, even when Peter isn’t on the camera. And Jake Gyllenhaal absolutely steals the show as Mysterio, with such a strong performance that it alone should be the reason to watch the film, regardless of whether or not superheroes films interests you.
Another great part was surprisingly the visuals. Without giving away spoilers, there are many sequences that carry so much weight due to the CGI and the visuals used. It actually tops the quality of CGI that came from Doctor Strange due to the events that take place and what the scenes hold on a personal level for the character, as opposed to the randomness that Doctor Strange had.
Spider-Man: FFH holds something for almost any audience member. Its comedy is super effective, its drama has an incredible impact on the viewer and the experience as a whole is one worth rewatching time and time again.