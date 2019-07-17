LETTER TO THE EDITOR

As TRU Omega is a leader in driving local culture, we need your support, and the support of your readers, for the Spread the Word Inclusion campaign to help make a stand against discriminatory words and actions. The words like the “R-word,” otherwise known as “retard,” has found a place in common language and the feeling of isolation has become a norm for those with intellectual disabilities. While both of these actions have become common, it is hurtful to millions of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their families, and their friends.
People with intellectual and developmental disabilities have had to overcome the challenges society has put forth through stereotypes for too long. It is time for a change and you and your readers can help.
The Kamloops Self-Advocate newsletter team likes to accomplish great things, and members of our local communities deserve the same respect and dignity that each of us expects from others in return.
Help drive much needed change that will bring acceptance and inclusion to our community – include the R-word into your “Not Fit to Print” publishing guidelines alongside other hurtful and profane words. With your publication reaching thousands in the community, you have a large influence and can help us get members of the community to take the pledge to spread inclusion spreadtheword.global If the role of a local leader like The TRU Omega is to inform and effect positive change in the community, what better way than helping us to Spread the Word Inclusion? In turn, the support will create communities of acceptance and inclusion for all people. Please support our mission and help us get your readers to pledge at spreadtheword.global/pledge
* Krystian Shaw, owner and founder of The Kamloops Self Advocate Newsletter*