Canadian charity find great success with new SMS campaign

BullyingCanada is expanding its reach to further help Canadians in need of emotional help. With the growing use of technology in support lines, BullyingCanada has begun offering text services for a more discreet option for those in need.
BullyingCanada Inc. is a Canadian youth-created anti-bullying charity. This campaign has served hundreds of thousands of youth across the country by providing individual support, extensive resources, case management, scholarships and school outreach.
On average, BullyingCanada receives more than a thousand requests a day and found that it has become more beneficial to go where kids are; on their phones where they feel more comfortable.
With this incredibly successful service in full swing, BullyingCanada is on the hunt for volunteers to be a soundboard for those utilizing these services. To keep up with demand, volunteers must be dedicated adults who have a passion for hearing the cries for help and working to solve complex problems.
“Becoming an SMS Buddy is an exciting opportunity for those looking to give back or develop experience in a counselling-type environment,” BullyingCanada said in a press release.
Successful applicants will be given comprehensive training and on-going support as they work to serve the youth.
Applicants should have a computer with reliable high-speed internet access to participate in the training sessions, access necessary resources and to communicate with the youth reaching out for help.
All those interested can apply at BullyingCanada.ca/SMS. All candidates will be required to undergo a federal criminal background check and be willing to commit to volunteering at lease two two-hour shifts per month. For more information on BullyingCanada and all they do to support Canadian youth go to BullyingCanada.ca.