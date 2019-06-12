TRU welcomes new chapter of experienced-based networks

TRU Business students hosted their inaugural event for the new chapter of Net Impact on campus. Using local experts from the community and campus students are able to find the hands-on experience before they reach the field.
Net Impact is a global network with over 400 chapters in over 40 countries. This leadership network is set to accelerate future change makers. Net Impact inspires and equips emerging leaders to build a more just and sustainable world.
Net Impact chapters also provide opportunities for students to take part in case challenges along with other chapters, giving them the chance to put the knowledge they learn in the classroom to action.
During the first event, Net Impact founders; including Mari Vas, Jasmeet Nijjer and Graham Fast, welcomed a panel of community leaders to discuss sustainability in business.
The panellists spoke on many topics around sustainability in economics in a society that wants the most bang for their buck. The event brought sustainable initiatives together and connected with sustainability experts.
Panellists included TRU associate professor Laura Lamb, Kamloops professional Colin O’Leary and City of Kamloops Community Energy Specialist Derek de Candole.
“I see sustainability as a goal or target. It’s something that we strive towards and in order to get to sustainability, it has a lot to do with decision making,” Lamb said.
The panel discussed how current businesses could benefit from taking a more sustainable outlook, not only environmentally but also from an economic standpoint.
“If we’re going to do anything it has to be sustainable. If it’s not sustainable it’s not going to be there in the long run.,” O’Leary said. “We’re not looking at the short term game, but the long game.”
TRU Net Impact is looking to grow its campus network. If you’re interested in getting involved, you can get more information by emailing tru_grad@netimpact.org.