The Reach announces new developments in the work

The Reach at TRU has announced plans to start construction on two new multi-family developments. The two buildings will be under the management of the Kelson Group.
The buildings will be located at 865 and 875 University Drive. The purchase of these lots completes the available land set for development in Phase One of The Reach’s Master Plan.
“Funds from the sale will support university initiatives such as academic research and student bursaries and scholarships. We are now moving forward to Phase Two of our vision to enrich campus life by adding even more vibrancy to the campus,” Jennifer Stites, the President of The Reach, said.
“Legacy Square broke ground almost a year ago and we’re pleased with the progress our team is making and the interest we’ve already seen from potential residents interested in renting when we are officially open in the Fall of 2019,” Kelson Group’s Vice President of Operations, Jason Fawcett, said.
Each building will be five storeys and consist of approximately 40 suites. One of the new structures will be featured for rent alongside a portfolio of Kelson Group rentals in Kamloops while the second building will be developed as condos for sale.
“Developing market suites is again a change for our team, but the market in Kamloops is growing and we have great confidence people will buy into the unique and beautiful environment of The Reach, much like they have with Creston House by the Cape Group,” Fawcett said.
“With the number of inquiries received, we know the development community has taken notice and are looking to invest at The Reach. It’s a great spot for us to be in,” Stites said.
The team at Kelson Group will start construction this summer on the new buildings, further enhancing the TRU campus as envisioned in the TRU Campus Master Plan.
“We have confidence in The Reach,” Fawcett said, “And we believe in TRU. We believe this partnership shows how invested our company is in this community.”