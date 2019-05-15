Review: The Curse of La Llorona

This film takes place in The Conjuring’s universe and is taken directly from a Latin folk tale. Yet with all this source material, The Curse of La Llorona still ended up as terrible as it is.
The film follows a mother whose job as a social worker has her investigate a case where the culprit is the spirit of the weeping woman herself, La Llorona. The mother is soon tortured by the spirit as she fights to keep herself and her children alive.
The Conjuring universe is notorious for their demonic imagery and in a few of their films such as The Conjuring films as well as Annable: Creation, it works. This is not one of those times. The sight of a woman wearing a wedding dress that is also a demon doesn’t invite any horror elements to it except for shock value. However, with social media being as prevalent as it is, the entire image has already been shown, taking away any shock value it was trying to achieve.
The acting in this film is sub-par with many of the actors just seeming to want the movie to be over. However, my personal theory on why is because they just needed a paycheck. Raymond Cruz, who played a local minister, has the best-written lines, however, performs as if he is sleepwalking throughout the film, seeming as if he wished he was still acting in Breaking Bad.
The writing itself is terrible with so many instances where the characters are either moronic or oblivious to the point where it becomes hysterical to watch. The film is so dependant on having all the fear coming from this demonic presence yet when she’s on screen, every action that she makes appears not visually appealing. It’s sad because the actual Latin folk tale is actually quite interesting and its history showcases a good amount of intrigue in itself.
This film’s budget was $9 million and it supposedly made a worldwide total of $90.3 million, receiving 10 times more than it was made for. From a boring plot, such badly written dialogue that its hilarious to phoney performances, the only thing The Curse of La Llorona does is waste one and a half hours of the viewers time, and that’s the scariest thing this film provides.