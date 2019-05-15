Every Marvel movie summed up in two sentences

With Avengers Endgame smashing box office records, it was only right that every Marvel movie should be looked at. However, with a whopping 22 films in its overarching story, it wouldn’t work to give each a detailed review. With that, here is every movie rated with only two bite-sized sentences.
Iron Man: The one that started it all. Is a great start that redefined a character movie for generations to come.
The Incredible Hulk: The one no one remembers. It’s so forgettable, the actor playing the Hulk in this film had to be replaced.
Iron Man 2: The second film in the series that replaces a lead with a different actor. It’s interesting but forgettable as well as one that, if never watched, would never be mentioned.
Thor: Slightly entertaining with way too serious of a tone for where the character is headed. The one great thing that comes with it is the introduction of Loki.
Captain America: The First Avenger: A good time with multiple interesting themes but not the best in the series. However, does carry the most chilling line thus far: “I had a date.”
The Avengers: The movie that sold the MCU as unstoppable. With every moment either epic or entertaining, it’s a comic book nerd’s dream come true.
Iron Man 3: Underrated with a great twist. Sure, it doesn’t honour comic canon but is a fun watch that shows off Robert Downey Jr’s commitment to the role far more than anywhere else.
Thor: The Dark World: The one that doesn’t matter. It shows an Infinity Stone but doesn’t do anything else memorable and should be forgotten.
Captain America: The Winter Soldier: A really awesome spy movie. The film that the Russo Brothers showed they can make anyone interesting even if they only have a shield.
Guardians of the Galaxy: A sci-fi epic by definition. The film showed that Marvel could even make a talking raccoon and tree household names.
Avengers 2: Age of Ultron: Another good team up but not as good as the last. This is the film that made people start having superhero fatigue.
Ant-Man: It’s so ridiculous, the film itself won’t stop making fun of the character. However, it’s another great starting point into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for those not interested in the last 11 films.
Captain America: Civil War: One of the best films in the MCU. With the introduction of Spider-Man and Black Panther complimenting an intense theme on friendship, it’s a must watch.
Doctor Strange: A visually stunning experience with an out-of-the-box ending. However, if you’re only looking for one rich, witty genius who is smarter than anyone else, stick with Iron Man.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Doesn’t come as close to as enjoyable as the first one. Has an emotional ending and is a good continuation worth watching, but isn’t worth much else.
Spider-Man Homecoming: The best Spider-Man movie out there. Tom Holland does a great job showing the way Spider-Man is a lot of people’s favourite superhero and the film itself has what some would say is one of the MCU’s better villains.
Thor: Ragnarok: Most likely the funniest Marvel movie thus far. With Thor actually holding such a rich character arc and interesting visuals,this is definitely a must-watch.
Black Panther: The one that started a social movement. With one of the best villains around as well as such a rich atmosphere, it earns as many followers as it has.
Avengers: Infinity War: The one where many people believe it to be the villain’s film. With such great writing as well as the blending of so many characters, it shows the amount of talent the Russo Brothers have at creating such a good film.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: The one that’s kinda irrelevant. With an average plot done with average directing and average stakes, it’s slightly below average.
Captain Marvel: The one people were disappointed in for thinking it had a better connection to Endgame. Its a great story but its the film that showed Marvel can’t make every main character likable.
Avengers: Endgame: The final piece of the puzzle that’ll leave fans satisfied. With so much fan service, people starting here won’t be as positively broken as fans of the previous films. It’s something that’ll leave everyone with a smile on their face.