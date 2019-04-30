Local comic book shop giving away free comics this weekend

Looking for some light reading now that exams are done and your essays are finally finished? High Octane Comics, at 250 3rd Avenue in downtown Kamloops, will be giving away free comics this coming Saturday as part of the annual Free Comic Book Day.
The yearly event is sponsored by major industry publishers such as DC, Marvel and Dark Horse Comics. Nearly every comic book store across North America participates in the event.
Some of this year’s featured titles at High Octane include Avengers, Stranger Things, Spider-Man, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Catwoman, Star Wars and Justice League.
“Every publisher puts their best foot forward. You not only want to reward existing readers, but you also want to introduce yourself to new readers too,” said High Octane Comics manager Nick Klie in a press release. “We’ve happily hosted Free Comic Book Day since 2006, and this year looks to be the biggest one yet.”
With the recent release of Avengers: Endgame, along with many other superheroes populating theatres, videogames and toy stores, Klie says that Free Comic Book Day is a great way to show people where all the cultural phenomena came from.
“Comic books are unlike any other form of entertainment,” Klie said. “It’s a giant collision of the comic creator’s and reader’s imaginations.”
If your interested in obtaining a free comic book yourself, head down to High Octane Comics this Saturday, May 4. They will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
For more information on Free Comic Book Day, go online to freecomicbookday.com.