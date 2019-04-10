WolfPack Awards Banquet honours top performers

At the end of every season the WolfPack hosts a banquet to celebrate their top performers. This year saw a lot of familiar faces receive some top awards.
Olga Savenchuk had a big night winning two awards. Savenchuk was the winner of the Sports Task Force female athlete of the year award.
She also took home the female newcomer of the year. Olga was named a Canada West first team all-star and was fourth in Canada West in kills (340) and kills per set (3.78).
Savenchuk beat basketball star Michelle Bos to the award. Grimm was complimentary of his star player.
“Very happy to see Olga get the recognition she deserves as TRU female athlete of the year,” he told TRU Athletics. “I appreciate her desire to make our group stronger moving forward and she is very deserving of this award.”
Savenchuk managed to beat Chantal Gammie in the race for newcomer of the year as well.
In other awards, Michael Rouault won the Cliff Neufield leadership award for the second straight year over soccer’s Thomas Lantmeeters and volleyball’s Tim Edge.
“Michael is exactly what you want when you recruit student-athletes,” said men’s basketball coach Scott Clark to TRU Athletics. “He takes both aspects of that title very seriously. He is a hard-working student and is very diligent. He is a team-first guy. I can’t say enough good things about him.”
Tim Dobbert was the Sports Task Force male athlete of the year. Dobbert had an excellent final season at TRU that included an all-Canada team selection.
He is also in consideration for the KSOC university athlete of the year award.
“Tim Dobbert had a great year and is well deserving of all his awards and honours,” said men’s volleyball head coach Pat Hennelly to TRU Athletics. “Tim is an excellent student, teammate and athlete, we will miss him and wish him all the best.”
TRU swim team sensation Ryley McRae was named the male newcomer of the year. He is the first swimmer from TRU to ever qualify for the USports nationals.
“I’m very excited for the year that Ryley had at TRU,” said TRU swim coach Brad Dalke to TRU Athletics. “He had a very steep learning curve becoming a student-athlete at TRU. Overall we were very pleased with how the year went.”
The winners of the evening were the women’s volleyball team, who had all four awards on the women’s side.
In addition to Savenchuk’s two wins, Kendra Finch won the Cliff Neufeld leadership athlete of the year.
Finch received the award due to her role as a coach of a U14 team with the Kamloops Volleyball Association and her involvement with the I Believe You campaign that raises awareness about sexual violence.
Grimm was very effusive when speaking about Finch.
“I appreciate Kendra’s continued contribution to our program and institution and the example she provides to our team,” he said.
The fourth award went to teammate Avery Pottle who won the Doctor Roger H. Barnsley award, an award Finch won the last time around.
To conclude the evening the WolfPack’s fifth year and graduating players were honoured.
The banquet is always a special event as it brings recognition to those that are deserving but it also ushers in a new era for the program.