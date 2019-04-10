Four films to excite you into checking out climbing

On April 23, the Reel Rock film screening put on by the Adventure U Club and adventure program at TRU will take place at the Alumni Theatre in the clock tower. Nipunika Kedia, the organizer of the event, is a first-year adventure studies student, currently working to earn her Adventure Guide Certificate.
“[Reel Rock] releases four short films related to rock climbing every year. No one was playing the film and all the adventure students here wanted to watch it, so I thought I’d take the initiative and bring it so everyone can experience it,” Kedia said.
The film screening is apart of the Reel Rock film tour, which was created by two filmmakers, Josh Lowell and Peter Mortimer. This is their 13th time creating the film tour and the Adventure U Club at TRU has been hosting it for years.
“This is the first time I’m putting on this event,” Kedia said. “But this event has been put on in the past few years by other senior students. They release movies every year so I’m pretty sure somebody else next year coming in will put it on.”
This film screening will hopefully encourage those who don’t climb to check it out, as well as to promote the sport. Speed climbing has recently been added as an Olympic sport and will be showcased during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
The film screening will show four different climbing related films.
“Reel Rock was a film series that was founded in 2006. It brings the best rock climbing and adventure films of the year to audiences around the world,” Kedia explained.
She says that the event will hopefully get people stoked and excited for the rock climbing season coming up.
Age of Ondra, one of the films, follows the story of Adam Ondra as he embarks on an intense rock climbing experience. Valley of the Moon is about a team of four climbers who climb tall sandstone walls in a desert in Jordan. Up to Speed takes a look at speed climbing, a subgenre of the rock climbing sport. Lastly, there’s Queen Maud Land, which follows the story of six elite climbers as they climb the remote frozen towers in Antarctica.
Kedia was able to put on the event with help from TRUSU, which provided a grant to purchase the rights for the films, as well as from the Adventure U Club, the Adventure Program and Kelsie Maas, a coordinator in the adventure department. All in addition to the creators of Reel Rock themselves.
In the past, the adventure club has seen around 100 people attend the event, but Kedia hopes for more.
“Since this is a free event, I would encourage people who don’t climb to come and experience and see if they’d be interested in trying out the sport,” she said. “It’s also promoting the sport in a way.”
The event is free for everyone but the club encourages people to register online through TRU Adventure U’s website. Free popcorn will also be available at the event, as long as the people attending bring their own bowl. Doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m. with the films starting at 6:45 p.m.