TRU undergrads show off their hard work at 14th annual conference

14th annual Undergraduate Research and Innovation Conference a good opportunity to showcase knowledge
TRU undergraduate students showed off all their hard work and research over the past year in the annual Undergraduate Research and Innovation Conference. This two-day event was chalked full of a wide array of topics.
The 14th annual event is an opportunity for students no matter their program, department or area of study to showcase and share the knowledge they’ve gained over the past academic year.
Among the nervous and excited faces were students from programs such as Tourism Management, English and Modern Language, Biological Sciences and Interdisciplinary Studies, to name a few.
Fauve Garson-Stewart, a student of tourism management kicked off the lecture portion of the conference on Saturday morning with a dive into responsible tourism and natural events that draw tourists in droves.
“While tourism has numerous positive impacts, it is also capable of damaging communities and environments irreversibly. This is particularly prevalent in the context of natural events, which are often extremely fragile by nature,” said Garson-Stewart about the abstract of her research.
Through her research, Garson-Stewart focused on the 2018 Salmon Run at Adams River in the Shuswap. By surveying just over 400 adult salmon run participates and wildlife specialists, she was able to collect personal accounts of these tourists and their efforts, or lack thereof, towards responsible tourism.
“I started looking into the salmon habitat, realizing that pollution, farming and unfortunately tourism is a huge stressor to their environment,” said Garson-Stewart.
Heidi Nolin, a biological sciences student, presented a reading called Mingling with Nature. Nolin beautifully played with the poetic and technical terms while describing the beauty and human-need for nature.
English and Modern Languages student Reagan Wilkinson presented her essay, White Women: The Unseen Agents of White Supremacy, that dove deep into the leaders of the KKK.
Students of lecturer Blair McDonald’s communication class, Role of the Critic in the Digital Age, presented a panel of a variety of leading critics, writers and experts within the fields of art, music and popular culture.
The 14th annual Undergraduate Research and Innovation Conference successfully brought together the new research and ideas from those that will be creating the future.