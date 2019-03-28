Local talent Madison Olds debuts her new album

Kamloops artist Madison Olds has just released her new album Blue
A talented singer/songwriter here in Kamloops, Madison Olds writes and performs a mix of pop, folk, and adult contemporary music. She has been making a name for herself as an individual on the national music front and has really taken off in her music career. On February 22, she released her first album titled Blue, and by February 28 she was one of the top 10 finalists for her hit song Thank You, in the Canada-wide 2019 CBC Searchlight competition.
Her and her band, Bees and the Bare Bones, won the national Chevy Tailgate Find the Next Local Legend competition back in 2016, which took them to Nashville to record their original song Fool. Her band consisted of two other members, Abby Wale and Chloé Beauchamp. After a couple of years playing together, the trio disbanded to pursue their own goals. Playing together in her band is where her music career really started.
As an independent artist now, she has played quite a few local gigs around the city. This includes at Match Eatery, Privato Winery and Chances Barside Grill. She also played at the Back to School BBQ on campus last year and has opened for a few other singers, one of them being Scott Helman at his sold-out concert a couple of weeks ago at the Blue Grotto downtown.
The 21-year old singer has been playing music since she was four years old but started taking it seriously about seven years ago.
“I started playing music when I was four, but really took is seriously when I was fifteen. So about seven years! My parents inspired me to start writing music actually,” she said. “They are both musicians and singers, and they have always been super supportive of me to chase my dreams. Growing up I felt like I had something to say, and the only way to do that was through lyrics.”
The title of her debut album Blue means a lot to her and is personal.
“Blue was titled after my first guitar, which was also blue,” she said. “I thought because this was my first album and this last year was a lot of firsts for me, it felt fitting.”
On the topic of her music resonating with students at TRU, she says that because she often writes on real-life experiences, “the majority of students will be able to relate.”
Her next live show will be this Saturday, March 30 at Chances Barside Grill and Lounge at 7 p.m. After that, she will have a couple live events in Kelowna the weekend after at Match Eatery that will both start at 8 p.m., one on Friday night and the other on Saturday night.