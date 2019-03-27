TRU cross country competes in community race

The TRU cross country team took a break from their track and field season to compete in a Westsyde race
The TRU cross country team has had a season of growth and development as they have expanded their women’s roster and added several assistant coaches.
Head coach Carmin Mazzotta has been dealing with some personal health issues which unfortunately have reduced the amount of time he can work with the team.
Despite the program being in transition they have still managed to have a productive season which has included competing in some indoor competitions and recently the Spring Runoff.
The event took place in Westsyde, Kamloops, on St Patrick’s Day, the run served as a perfect way of celebrating the occasion.
Most of the team participated in the run including the assistant coaches.
Men’s team captain Troy Morgan was first in the men’s 10K run and set a personal record of 34 minutes and 25 seconds.
The time was the third fastest in program history. Liam McGrath was sixth overall and set a personal record of 36 minutes and 59 seconds.
Assistant coaches Ian Mckinley and Conlan Sprickerhoff finished close to each other, the former was second in the 10k with a time of 35 minutes and four seconds and the latter finished right after with a time of 35 minutes and 35 seconds.
In the 5k run, Calum Carrigan finished first with a time of 16 minutes and 52 seconds. Assistant coach Marcus Allen followed with a time of 17 minutes and 48 seconds.
Kaileen McCulloch finished fifth overall in the women’s 10k with a time of 36 minutes and 28 seconds.
Zoe Painter finished 17th with a time of 41 minutes and 25 seconds, it was her first race since suffering an injury.
“As a part-time assistant coach it was great to have the team come out and take part in a competitive community race,” said assistant head coach and former team captain Conlan Sprickerhoff. “The team has been training for track lately so to see Zoe, Troy and Liam run the 10k and Calum run the 5k was great. It was awesome to see them put up fast times and good results.”
He also stated that the team is hopeful of making improvements.
“Over the next few weeks there are going to be a few tracks meets and we hope to see some fast times with all the hard training the team has been doing,” Sprickerhoff said.
It is great news for TRU that there were personal records set at the run, the hope will be that it can be done at upcoming track meets.