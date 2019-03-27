MVB’s Tim Dobbert named All-Canadian

Dobbert has been the top player for TRU men’s volleyball throughout the 2018/19 season
Every team has an outstanding performer who plays a big role in the overall success of a team; this year Tim Dobbert was that player for the WolfPack.
Dobbert is a fifth-year outside hitter from Germany. Dobbert arrived at TRU after having played four years at Brigham University, USA, a university which played in the NCAA division 1.
He led Canada West with 379 kills in the 2018/2019 season and was an Academic All-Canadian in his first year.
Standing at 6ft 10 inches he has played 43 matches, 165 sets, has 701 kills, 1, 554 attacks, 227 digs, 49 service aces and 102 total blocks in his TRU career.
Head coach Pat Hennelly expressed his delight to TRU Athletics.
“Happy for Tim to end with a well-deserved first team All-Canadian selection,” Hennelly said. “Tim belongs in that special group of alumni and it was an honour to have Tim a part of our program.”
Hennelly praised Dobbert for being a great student as well.
“Tim is also an exceptional student-athlete and academic All-Canadian,” he said. “Tim is a great person, excellent teammate and one of the hardest working guys on a team with a great work ethic.”
Dobbert is the fourth member of the WolfPack to have been named an All-Canadian.
Dobbert’s impact on the team has been huge with Hennelly describing him as “world class.” Throughout the season he was either the top performer for TRU or within the top two.
Dobbert added to his selection as an All-Canadian by being named a finalist for the 2018 Kamloops Sports Council University athlete of the year, an award which was won by Mitch Popadynetz last year.
The ceremony will be taking place on May 11.
Dobbert was a key part of a very successful program and his presence on the court will be missed, but the positive for the ‘Pack is that he is getting rewarded for his performances.
Dobbert receiving recognition is a major plus for the TRU and will help shine a spotlight on one of the University’s most consistent programs.
The hope is that it will help attract better recruits for the program, recruits that can help win a national championship.