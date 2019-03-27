Movie review: Five Feet Apart

Teenagers dying from a disease while falling in love with someone who also has the same disease is now a genre that exists in today’s culture. And Five Feet Apart is a part of that genre. However, its entertaining enough that I’d still call it an alright movie.
Five Feet Apart is about two 18-year olds that suffer from cystic fibrosis who fall in love but must stay five feet apart from each other at all times or risking each other’s lives due to cross-infection. They quickly fall in love and manage both their diseases and their feelings for each other.
Now, a film that basically states at the very beginning that the two main characters have a life expectancy of five years (with the exception of Haley Lu Richardson’s character who could get a lung transplant) is going to want to make you cry. It’s entire plot/purpose is for the audience to sob violently as they leave the theatre.
The problem is that it’s not done naturally and when it’s as obvious as it is in this film, it makes an audience member not want to pay attention because everything has to end badly in the end. That takes any suspense out of it and that’s the sad part of this film because you can tell everyone involved is trying.
Haley Lu Richardson is very likeable in the film and does her best to bring this character to life. Cole Sprouse’s character is also very well acted and they both shine brightly when the two are on screen together. Even the dialogue at times, if it were anyone else, would sound terrible. However, the duo makes it feel natural due to their back-and-forth. The chemistry they have really shows and that’s very entertaining to see.
Even the main theme of bringing awareness to cystic fibrosis is well done. There have been multiple accounts of people who’ve seen it claiming how accurate it is in representing the disease and you can tell that the people behind the show itself care to be correct in representing CF. It just gets ruined when they attempt to force every young adult fiction trope there is into it hoping that I’ll cry while watching.
I enjoyed Five Feet Apart, but that’s because I like both really great movies and poorly-written movies. And what makes this film worth watching is the chemistry with its actors, but if you don’t enjoy badly-written dialogue or a cheesier that cheddar plot, it’s not worth the time.