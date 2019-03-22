2019 TRUSU General Election results

PSA secures landslide victory in the 2019 TRUSU election
The Progressive Student Advocates (PSA) have swept the 2019 TRUSU General Election by a large majority in most positions.
While this election period saw diligent campaigning between the incumbent slate and two newcomers, Alliance and For the Lulz, PSA managed to win all contested positions.
Sierra Rae, previously VP Equity, has been elected as the new president of the union. Kole Lawrence will serve as the new VP External and Mackenzie Byers will serve as the new VP Internal.
Brandon Hayashi will be TRUSU’s next VP Equity, while Sajeesh Soman will serve as the new VP Services.
Elected candidates will take their positions after the end of this semester.
|Candidate
|Position
|Affiliation
|Votes
|Elected
|Sierra Rae
|President
|Progressive Student Advocates
|752 (46.3%)
|√
|Fraser Barclay
|President
|Alliance
|503 (31%)
|Ndumiso Makunura
|President
|Independent
|369 (22.7%)
|Brandon Hayashi
|VP Equity
|Progressive Student Advocates
|823 (51.3%)
|√
|Zach Poba-Nzaou
|VP Equity
|For the Lulz
|293 (18.3%)
|Dominika Zhevno
|VP Equity
|Independent
|488 (30.4%)
|Kole Lawrence
|VP External
|Progressive Student Advocates
|1174 (78.3%)
|√
|Brock Morford
|VP External
|For the Lulz
|326 (21.7%)
|Mackenzie Byers
|VP Internal
|Progressive Student Advocates
|1009 (61.4%)
|√
|Tylor Pater
|VP Internal
|For the Lulz
|193 (11.7%)
|Robert Younger
|VP Internal
|Alliance
|442 (26.9%)
|Sajeesh Soman
|VP Services
|Progressive Student Advocates
|814 (54%)
|√
|Andrew Sahaydak
|VP Services
|Alliance
|693 (46%)
|Olumide Adewole
|Graduate Rep.
|Progressive Student Advocates
|946 (64.5%)
|√
|Paul Oke
|Graduate Rep.
|Independent
|521 (35.5%)
|Raj Soni
|International Rep.
|Progressive Student Advocates
|905 (62.5%)
|√
|Hemanth Anil
|International Rep.
|For the Lulz
|282 (19.5%)
|Sravani Kakuru
|International Rep.
|Alliance
|260 (18%)
|Aria Appleton
|University Affairs Committee Rep.
|Progressive Student Advocates
|808 (34.4%)
|√
|Shanta Sharma
|University Affairs Committee Rep.
|Progressive Student Advocates
|677 (28.9%)
|√
|Navin Jain
|University Affairs Committee Rep.
|Alliance
|408 (17.4%)
|Shruthi Veeramanchala
|University Affairs Committee Rep.
|Alliance
|453 (19.3%)
|Lesley Campbell
|Indigenous Rep.
|Progressive Student Advocates
|1347 (89.5%)
|√
|Dallas Odsen
|LGBTQ+ Rep.
|Progressive Student Advocates
|1264 (85.1%)
|√
|Elma Mashia
|Visible Minorities Rep.
|Progressive Student Advocates
|805 (50.4%)
|√
|Earl Balageo
|Visible Minorities Rep.
|For the Lulz
|271 (17%)
|Deepinder Bal
|Visible Minorities Rep.
|Independent
|521 (32.6%)
|Mackenzie Francoeur
|Women’s Rep.
|Progressive Student Advocates
|953 (60.9%)
|√
|Sukhpal Kaur
|Women’s Rep.
|Alliance
|613 (39.1%)
|Manuela Ceballos
|Campaigns Committee Rep.
|Progressive Student Advocates
|1327 (88.3%)
|√
|Ali Mulji
|Campaigns Committee Rep.
|Progressive Student Advocates
|1146 (79.9%)
|√
|Paras Luthra
|Entertainment Committee Rep.
|Progressive Student Advocates
|769 (31.4%)
|√
|Kunwar Rajdeep
|Entertainment Committee Rep.
|Progressive Student Advocates
|573 (23.4%)
|√
|Henry Albuquerque
|Entertainment Committee Rep.
|For the Lulz
|306 (12.5%)
|Tek Nath
|Entertainment Committee Rep.
|Alliance
|274 (11.2%)
|Idan Yacobovitch
|Entertainment Committee Rep.
|Alliance
|527 (21.5%)
|Jessica Guthier
|Services Committee Rep.
|Progressive Student Advocates
|975 (45.5%)
|√
|Dipak Parmar
|Services Committee Rep.
|Progressive Student Advocates
|681 (31.8%)
|√
|Tristan Semeniuk
|Services Committee Rep.
|Alliance
|486 (22.7%)