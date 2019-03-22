2019 TRUSU General Election results

News Mar. 22, 2019

PSA secures landslide victory in the 2019 TRUSU election

The Progressive Student Advocates (PSA) have swept the 2019 TRUSU General Election by a large majority in most positions.

While this election period saw diligent campaigning between the incumbent slate and two newcomers, Alliance and For the Lulz, PSA managed to win all contested positions.

Sierra Rae, previously VP Equity, has been elected as the new president of the union. Kole Lawrence will serve as the new VP External and Mackenzie Byers will serve as the new VP Internal.

Brandon Hayashi will be TRUSU’s next VP Equity, while Sajeesh Soman will serve as the new VP Services.

Elected candidates will take their positions after the end of this semester.

CandidatePositionAffiliationVotesElected
Sierra RaePresidentProgressive Student Advocates752 (46.3%)
Fraser BarclayPresidentAlliance503 (31%)
Ndumiso MakunuraPresidentIndependent369 (22.7%)
Brandon HayashiVP EquityProgressive Student Advocates823 (51.3%)
Zach Poba-NzaouVP EquityFor the Lulz293 (18.3%)
Dominika ZhevnoVP EquityIndependent488 (30.4%)
Kole LawrenceVP ExternalProgressive Student Advocates1174 (78.3%)
Brock MorfordVP ExternalFor the Lulz326 (21.7%)
Mackenzie ByersVP InternalProgressive Student Advocates1009 (61.4%)
Tylor PaterVP InternalFor the Lulz193 (11.7%)
Robert YoungerVP InternalAlliance442 (26.9%)
Sajeesh SomanVP ServicesProgressive Student Advocates814 (54%)
Andrew SahaydakVP ServicesAlliance693 (46%)
Olumide AdewoleGraduate Rep.Progressive Student Advocates946 (64.5%)
Paul OkeGraduate Rep.Independent521 (35.5%)
Raj SoniInternational Rep.Progressive Student Advocates905 (62.5%)
Hemanth AnilInternational Rep.For the Lulz282 (19.5%)
Sravani KakuruInternational Rep.Alliance260 (18%)
Aria AppletonUniversity Affairs Committee Rep.Progressive Student Advocates808 (34.4%)
Shanta SharmaUniversity Affairs Committee Rep.Progressive Student Advocates677 (28.9%)
Navin JainUniversity Affairs Committee Rep.Alliance408 (17.4%)
Shruthi VeeramanchalaUniversity Affairs Committee Rep.Alliance453 (19.3%)
Lesley CampbellIndigenous Rep.Progressive Student Advocates1347 (89.5%)
Dallas OdsenLGBTQ+ Rep.Progressive Student Advocates1264 (85.1%)
Elma MashiaVisible Minorities Rep.Progressive Student Advocates805 (50.4%)
Earl BalageoVisible Minorities Rep.For the Lulz271 (17%)
Deepinder BalVisible Minorities Rep.Independent521 (32.6%)
Mackenzie FrancoeurWomen’s Rep.Progressive Student Advocates953 (60.9%)
Sukhpal KaurWomen’s Rep.Alliance613 (39.1%)
Manuela CeballosCampaigns Committee Rep.Progressive Student Advocates1327 (88.3%)
Ali MuljiCampaigns Committee Rep.Progressive Student Advocates1146 (79.9%)
Paras LuthraEntertainment Committee Rep.Progressive Student Advocates769 (31.4%)
Kunwar RajdeepEntertainment Committee Rep.Progressive Student Advocates573 (23.4%)
Henry AlbuquerqueEntertainment Committee Rep.For the Lulz306 (12.5%)
Tek NathEntertainment Committee Rep.Alliance274 (11.2%)
Idan YacobovitchEntertainment Committee Rep.Alliance527 (21.5%)
Jessica GuthierServices Committee Rep.Progressive Student Advocates975 (45.5%)
Dipak ParmarServices Committee Rep.Progressive Student Advocates681 (31.8%)
Tristan SemeniukServices Committee Rep.Alliance486 (22.7%)

