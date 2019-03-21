KFF film review: Sink or Swim

Sink or Swim is a classic story about the trials and tribulations of any sports team. What makes this story unique is how it follows a men’s synchronized swimming team from France and how each of the members face their own hardships.
Together, they all follow through and travel to the men’s synchronized swimming world championships in Norway. The movie is humorous and tugs at the heartstrings, having you hope that they succeed.
The movie is in French and the audience reads off subtitles, but that only adds to the charm of the movie. Each character was fully fleshed out, and although some may not be your favourite, they all had you rooting for them. This story was not truly about anything, but it could make you laugh, cry and smile all the same. It truly showed where hard work and dedication can get you.