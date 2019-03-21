Captain Marvel: how irrelevant controversy can infect a film

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest addition has proved to be a hotbed of controversy
Captain Marvel is the 21st entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it holds controversy for an unjustified reason that will run through the heads of many moviegoers. At it’s worst, the film is simply written poorly; that’s where it should end.
Captain Marvel is a prequel to the origin point of the MCU where Carol Danvers is taken back to Earth after a botched mission with her team on Hala hoping to uncover multiple mysteries alongside MCU semi-veteran Nick Fury.
The film is good. That should just be stated right out the gate. It’s opposite to the regular Marvel formula of a charismatic lead involved with a below average plot, instead with a very interesting plot carried by a not-well-written main character. It honestly feels like they were so caught up in writing the plot that when it was time to shoot, they realized that they forgot to give any dialogue to Brie Larson so she basically had to improvise. The rest of the performances are great, from a less-jaded Nick Fury to such an interesting Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull leader Talos.
The movie’s problems come from its lead, who lacks charm in the world itself. Where there are scenes that hold many opportunities to show the main character’s depth as a hero, it instead takes the route of inserting a wink or nod to the universe, which detracts from the story as a whole. This makes the lead just seem mundane more than anything.
The controversy, however, becomes present because of its theme. The film has been stated as a feminist piece and that itself has been shown to be very successful, with the DC counterpart Wonder Woman making $821.8 million in theatres.
The problem came from when accepting an award, Larson touched on the lack of diversity of film critics and said, “I do not need a 40-year-old white dude to tell me what didn’t work for him about ‘[A] Wrinkle in Time.’ It wasn’t made for him.”
This set Marvel fans off claiming that Larson hates white men. That wasn’t the case, clearly. But because of that, it holds this sense that if you enjoy the film, you hate white men and if you don’t, you hate women. A film about a person who shoots STAR POWERS from HER HANDS now became a dividing timepiece about gender.
The film is a superhero movie, and even though Brie Larson’s character isn’t given a lot of characterization, that’s not because of her personality being “anti-men”, but because Marvel doesn’t truly have faith in the character. Add on to that, Avengers: Endgame is being released literally a month later.
Captain Marvel is an interesting film that deserves to be seen but is plagued with both unwarranted controversies to company semantics, as well as not giving this character a chance, which is a shame because it has real potential.