Tourism Management is having a party and you’re invited!

Tomorrow, TRU Tourism Management, along with Bass Coast Music and Art Festival, will co-present the Collage Party featuring electronic artists Slynk and Fort Knox Five. Part of IDays, the event is being completely produced by students enrolled in the EVNT 3800 event management course.
The Collage Party is a collaborative and experiential social art gathering that will feature the opportunity for participants to individually create collage art pieces in a communal atmosphere under the guidance of artist Paul Butler. Butler is a Toronto-based visual artist who has been hosting similar events for nearly twenty years.
Butler originally created “collage parties” as a way for people to express themselves in friendly-environments and become immersed in the artistic experience while reaping the creative and therapeutic benefits of such an event.
Both artists at the show, Slynk and Fort Knox Five are prepared to take participants on a musical journey with their wild, upbeat and funky sets.
The Collage Party is an all ages event. The event will start at 7:oo p.m. in the Campus Activity Centre.
Tickets will be available at various locations on campus and online through eventbrite.ca and are $15 for students and $20 for general public.