Personal robbery on TRU’s campus

On Monday, a personal robbery was reported on TRU’s campus. Kamloops RCMP responded to the call at 2:40 p.m.
The victim of the robbery stated he was walking near Wolfpack Road and College Drive when a male suspect approached him. The suspect was carrying a knife and demanded the victim’s wallet, which the victim handed over.
The suspect then departed on foot towards Summit Drive. The victim was not injured during the robbery.
A half hour later the stolen wallet was found on campus and turned in to security. While some cash was missing from the wallet all other items were accounted for.
The suspect is described as: 6’ 0”, mid 20’s, wearing a grey hoodie, jeans and carrying a leather striped backpack.
Kamloops RCMP are asking anyone with information about this suspect to contact them at 250-828-3000 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.