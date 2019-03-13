KFF film review: Sir

Set in the bustling city of modern-day Mumbai, Sir follows the story of Ratna (Tillotama Shome), a young widow who leaves her home village to find a better life in the city and is employed by a wealthy family of builders to serve as a maid for their son Ashwin (Vivek Gomber).
Writer-director Rohena Gera takes the archetypal forbidden love tale to a luxury apartment and a few exteriors of the city, to focus on the small rituals of daily life. It was also effective in representing Ratna’s and Ashwin’s realities as being quite enclosed or trapped and finding liberation from contrasting social pressures. The character-driven script makes the protagonists relatable and enjoyable.
Rohena Gera’s Sir is a refreshing take on a classic love narrative and uses the opportunity to expose how the socio-hierarchical caste system has evolved to still be prevalent in modern-day Indian society.