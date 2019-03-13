KFF film review: Frozen Sing-Along Edition

This is really interesting for the kids who have seen the film before and who want to sing along with these Disney princesses on the big screen.
The show is the classic Frozen story with all the songs highlighted for the audience to sing along at their own leisure. Any child age between the ages of four and ten will love to see this due to its welcoming nature, with the entire audience at KFF singing along to all the songs with glee.
However, anyone who didn’t like the film or who would be looking for a relaxing time should consider skipping this.