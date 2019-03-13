KFF film review: Capharnaüm

Capharnaüm is a very touching political drama revolving around a young man’s life that leaves the viewer with a deep sense of dread from seeing the reality that foreign refugees have to go through.
The film revolves around Zain, a 12-year old boy who is suing his parents for being born. The show tries to represent the life of an immigrant and does it so eerily well that it will leave goosebumps on any viewer. As well, it has such a heavy theme that is well executed that it will have even the most hardened of watchers with tears in their eyes.
The entire cast gives an amazing performance with the lead absolutely killing it with his charm, his representation of self and his portrayal of the character.