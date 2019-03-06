WolfPack MVB playoff hopes cut short by TWU

The season came to end for the WolfPack men’s volleyball team as they lost to a very good Trinity Western team in the Canada West semi-finals.
Trinity Western won the first game in four sets, 25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14 on March 1 at the Langley Events Centre.
The contest was played at an unusually late time as it was preceded by the B.C. high school basketball championships.
TRU had 23 service aces to Trinity’s 20. Trinity Western opened the contest by winning the first set 25-20.
The second set was a lot tighter as Trinity Western won by three points. In the third set, TRU had a six-point lead before eventually winning the set 25-22.
The fourth set was also competitive with the score at 11-10 early on before Trinity went on a 12-3 run to close it out.
Charlie Bringloe was the best player for TRU with 11 kills in 21 chances, seven digs, one block assist and an assist.
Tim Dobbert had eight kills in 30 chances, two digs, one block assist and one block assist and Tim Edge had seven kills in 16 chances, four digs, one service ace and a block assist.
“Overall not a bad first night,” said TRU head coach Pat Hennelly to TRU Athletics, “Lots of pressure on that side, a little nervousness from our service line. It showed in our errors. We had some nerves but overall, the guys came out and played well.”
The following evening Trinity Western wrapped up the series with a straight sets win, 25-22, 25-17, 25-21 on March 2, at the Langley Events Centre.
Tim Dobbert once again was the best player for TRU, he had 10 kills in 29 attempts, five digs, one assist, one block assist and Sam Taylor Parks had 10 kills in 14 chances, four digs, two solo blocks and one block assist.
Tim Edge also had a decent game with four kills in 17 chances, four service aces, one assist, one block assist and a dig.
“Played some pretty solid volleyball. The guys were very good from the start. Credit to Trinity Western for their play,” Hennelly said. “We made some huge strides this year to get back to the top four in Canada West. This group finished as strong as many of the TRU teams which made it to the nationals.”
The ’Pack had a decent regular season finishing with an 11-11 record and in seventh place in Canada West.
The team’s biggest moment this year was their playoff win against Alberta on the road, a moment that will never be forgotten and one which will go down as an all-time historic achievement for the program.
The challenge for Hennelly and his team will be producing those kinds of performances regularly. That type of consistency can lead to more success for the program.
The ’Pack are a respectable program but in order to reach the next level they will need to go deeper in the playoffs, that next level won’t be easy to reach but it is attainable.