Review: Alita: Battle Angel

Alita: Battle Angel is one of the few instances where a western adaptation of a film actually provides an enjoyable story worth watching. The entire film feels like retro anime with both heart and action.
Alita: Battle Angel is set in the future where Alita, an abandoned android found in a junk heap by a local doctor, learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City all the while trying to discover the truth of her past.
While the story sounds simple enough, there is actually quite a lot to the film. Yet, there will be points where it has so much action that it becomes exhausting. It’s only natural, however, the plot is one of the best parts about these films. The lore that is given here is so interesting that it only begets further research after the film.
The main character is played by Rosa Salazar and is completely CGI for the entire film. This can be a bit jarring for the first 15-20 minutes but does become bearable and honestly isn’t noticeable when the action begins.
When it comes to the action specifically, that alone is worth seeing, with multiple scenes taking the breath of the audience away, as well as keeping viewers at the edge of their seats. There was a great amount of detail given to this movie and it shows throughout with every set piece.
The one major flaw in this film is the love story at its core. The love story more or less holds the plot back and it just doesn’t deliver due to Alita’s love interest Hugo. In addition to this, the villain isn’t present for most of the film and his story takes a major backseat compared to Alita’s identity, which didn’t appear to be the intention of the film itself.
Overall, people should go see this just for the experience in theatres alone. The 3-D is excellent (which is rare for films these days), the acting from the lead and Christoph Waltz are phenomenal and the action is so stimulating that you’ll leave the theatre energized.