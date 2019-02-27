Playoff hopes dashed for WolfPack women’s volleyball

The TRU women’s volleyball team played game one of their playoff series against the Alberta Pandas on Feb. 23, a game which they won 25-17, 25-23, 18-25, 15-25, 15-13.
It was only the second time the Pandas had been beaten on their home court.
It also marked the first time in history that both the men’s and women’s volleyball teams won a playoff game on the same day.
Kendra Finch led the way for TRU with 15 kills in 50 swings, 14 digs and a solo block.
Avery Pottle had 13 kills in 31 swings and three digs and Olga Savenchuk had 12 kills in 39 opportunities, six digs, one assist, two solo blocks, one block assist and one assist.
“Nice to get a result,” said head coach Chad Grimm to TRU Athletics. “Really proud of the girls’ composure.”
Unfortunately for the ’Pack, they were unable to carry the momentum built from their historic night into game two.
TRU lost in straight sets, 25-20, 25-22 and 25-16 on Feb. 23. The Pandas were much improved and played a better passing and attacking game.
Olga Savenchuk was the top performer for the ’Pack with 11 kills in 27 swings, nine digs, three block assists and a service ace and Kendra Finch had seven kills in 30 opportunities along with eight digs.
“We didn’t take care of the ball well enough,” Grimm said. “We had a little bit of hesitation in our game. A lot of the girls haven’t been on the floor in a playoff environment where results matter. Good experience for them.”
The Pandas were able to carry their good form into game three of the series as they beat the WolfPack 25-17, 21-25, 25-16 and 25-14 on Feb. 24.
It was a tough contest for TRU as the Pandas played a very consistent and effective game which they couldn’t compete with.
TRU had more attacking errors than Alberta, 29 to 15, errors which ultimately cost TRU the contest.
TRU led early in both set one and two but were only able to win the second set.
Olga Savenchuk was the best player for TRU yet again, she had 15 kills in 36 swings, 19 digs and one service ace and Kendra Finch had 11 kills in 61 swings, 11 digs and a block assist.
“Obviously disappointing to end our season against a quality Alberta team,” Grimm said. “I give Alberta a lot of credit. They played tough and were really consistent. Hopefully, we can use this to push ourselves in the offseason and come back with a little more experience and go on a deep run.”
As the season comes to a close the women’s volleyball team will have mixed feelings, at times they were excellent and at times they weren’t, consistency will be key if they want to go on a deep run in the future.