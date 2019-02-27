Men’s volleyball score historic playoff win against Golden Bears

The TRU men’s volleyball team won their playoff series against the Alberta Golden Bears. The series was played in Alberta.
The first win came on Feb. 22 where TRU won the match in four sets, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21, 25-20.
Tim Dobbert was the star of the show for the WolfPack as he had 25 kills in 42 swings, six digs, one service ace, one solo block and three block assists.
Charlie Bringloe had ten kills in 25 chances, six digs, two assists, one solo block and three block assists and Anton Napolitano had 42 assists, six digs, three service aces and a block assist.
“It was a great performance,” said head coach Pat Hennelly to TRU Athletics. “I expect the bears to be tough tomorrow and we know it is still a long way to go.”
The ’Pack were able to stay focused and fight through adversity the following evening as they beat the Bears in five sets, 25-19, 23-25, 14-25, 25-16, 15-8 on Feb. 23.
TRU had the momentum early and managed to win the first set 25-19 but Alberta bounced back strong winning the next two sets 23-25 and 14-25.
The sudden swing in momentum forced Hennelly to make some personal changes which fortunately, bore fruit for the ‘Pack as they won the fourth set 25-16.
From that point on TRU never looked back and had a 4-0 run to start the fifth set. The ’Pack led 12-8 late in the set and managed to go on a 3-0 run to win the match.
Top performers for the ’Pack were Dobbert with 23 kills in 42 swings, six digs, one solo block and four block assists and Anton Napolitano had seven kills in eight swings, 35 assists, three service aces, three digs and two block assists.
“It was a very good match. We played great,” Hennelly said. “This was one of the biggest weekends in our playoff history. We have won three playoff series on the road ever and this one ranks up there for sure.”
The WolfPack team have started the playoffs with a bang and given the TRU faithful something to cheer about, the hope will be that the run continues as long as possible.